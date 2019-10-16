Xavier students react to loss of recent graduate in Fort Worth Police shooting

Students at Xavier University in New Orleans are dealing with a loss after the police shooting of one of the school’s graduates in Fort Worth, Texas.

28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson was shot through the window of her home in Forth Worth by a police officer at about 2:30 Saturday morning.

He was conducting a welfare check after a concerned neighbor saw her front door left open for hours.

Police say former officer Aaron Dean was investigating the back of her home when he shot and killed her.

He resigned from the force Monday.

Jefferson graduated from Xavier University in 2014 and current students there consider her one of their own.

“I can see both sides where police have issues, I feel like. At the end of the day, I have to go home and I have to be safe and make sure that my life is but also I believe that they should have handled it as far as making sure that not only their safety was ensured, but also the civilian safety was ensured.”

Prosecutors charged Dean with murder Monday. He bailed out of jail on a 200k bond.