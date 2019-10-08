Woman jailed after initially claiming she was kidnapped on I-10 in Jennings

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Deputies say a woman who initially claimed that she had been kidnapped, was arrested on domestic battery charges Tuesday morning.

51-year-old Maria Luisa Sanchez of Houston TX was arrested around 1 a.m. and booked into the parish jail for domestic abuse battery.

Deputies say they were called to Interstate 10 Milepost 50, in Jennings, for a couple arguing on the side of the interstate.

When they arrived, they say, they learned that a couple was returning to Texas from a vacation trip in Florida when they started arguing.

Deputies say Sanchez initially told them she had been kidnapped.

They say she was making violent statements and appeared out of control and when they observed the boyfriend, they discovered that he was the victim of a battery, with injuries to his face.