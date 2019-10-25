Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Woman fatally shot by Bossier City police officer identified

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UPDATE: The woman fatally shot early Friday morning at the LaQuinta Inn in Bossier City has been identified.

Bossier City Police says 45-year-old Shannon Rupert of Shreveport was waving around a pair of scissors while on a phone in the lobby of the hotel when responding officers arrived.

Bossier City police say the officer gave multiple verbal commands to the suspect to put down the weapon.

Police say Report then aggressively approached the officer with the scissors in hand. The officer fired two rounds from his issued handgun striking the woman in the upper torso.

Rupert was taken to LSU Oschner where she was pronounced dead. The officer was not injured.
Rupert was staying at the inn at the time of the complaint. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL (7:48): Bossier City police are on the scene of an incident involving a Bossier officer.  

It happened around 6 a.m. at LaQuinta Inn in the 300 block of Preston Boulevard.  

Police were called on reports of a disorderly person. When the officer arrived on scene they encountered an armed person. Shots were fired.

The person was transported to a hospital and the officer is uninjured.

An investigation is underway.

