Woman evades police in 125 mph chase from Walker to Central, finally captured

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - - A woman is finally in custody after a wild and dangerous police chase through multiple police jurisdictions with speeds topping 125 miles-per-hour.

The incident began Tuesday morning in Livingston Parish when Walker police say they clocked the woman driving 90 miles-per-hour along I-12 and stopped her.

Police say, as they approached the vehicle, the woman took off.

Walker police pursued the woman and her male passenger along Interstate 12. The woman got off the interstate at the Satsuma exit, went south on Satsuma, and then turned around and got back on Interstate 12.

The driver then headed west on I-12 toward Baton Rouge where police say she tried to hit two motorcycle officers who were waiting near the Livingston-Esat Baton Rouge parish line.

The woman then exited at O'Neal Lane and headed through Central where police lost her for several minutes. She was then spotted again near Hooper Road but got away yet again.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office called in a helicopter to assist. At that point, the woman and her passenger ditched the vehicle north of Central and ran.

A Central police officer spotted the abandoned vehicle in a parking lot and the two people were taken into a custody a short time later.