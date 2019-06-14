Monroe woman accused of whipping a child with a phone charging cord Sintora Letrace Gibbs / Courtesy: OPSO [ + - ] Video

MONROE, La. (6/14/2019) -- A Monroe woman is behind bars this morning after deputies say she whipped a child with a phone charging cord.

According to online police reports, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a home off of Highway 80 near LA 594 around 10 a.m. on June 13, 2019 for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they spoke with a juvenile who said they were whipped with a cell phone cord by 31-year-old Sintora Gibbs. Gibbs' relationship with the victim is unknown.

Deputies took pictures of the victim's back, saying they could see scarring on the victim's mid and lower back.

Deputies say they mirandized Gibbs, and say she admitted to whipping the victim in April. Investigators say she said she lost control, folded the phone cord in half, and hit the victim four times.

Gibbs is charged with one felony count of Cruelty to Juveniles, and she has been booked into OCC.

