Woman accused of kidnapping her 4 children arrested in Tangipahoa Parish

Jennifer Abelseth was captured after the sheriff’s office received information that she may be located in Tangipahoa Parish.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WWL-TV) — A mother accused of kidnapping her four children after she and her husband lost custody of them last week has been captured, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a location in the Natalbany area and arrested her. She faces four counts of simple kidnapping.

Abelseth’s husband, Joshua Michael Abelseth, 33, was arrested last week. 

“Thanks to the hard work and diligence of our investigators, this case was resolved in just a few days,” said Sheriff Randy Seal. “The children are safe at home with their custodial grandparents and the kidnappers are in jail. That is a good outcome.”

According to Seal, Joshua and Jennifer Abelseth took their four children from their grandparents’ home in Washington Parish on Friday.

Police opened an investigation and learned that the parents had been seen with the children in Alabama, in the area of Tuscaloosa or Birmingham. However, police learned Joshua Abelseth, 33, returned to Washington Parish to take the children back to their grandparents’ house. 

Police set up a stakeout around the house and reportedly watched Abelseth take the children inside. He then drove away from the house and was arrested on four counts of simple kidnapping, officials said. 

