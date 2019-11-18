Woman bangs head against cage in police car after being arrested for attacking man, spitting on officers

Live Now
Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe woman surely had a severe headache this weekend after she repeatedly banged her head against the cage in a police car after being arrested.

According to arrest reports for 34-year-old Krystle Ford, police were called to the 500 block of Crosley Street on Sunday in reference to a disturbance. The caller told dispatchers that a woman had broke into his home and that he had her restrained on the floor.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with Ford pinned to the floor and then placed Ford in handcuffs. The victim told officers that Ford came into his home, uninvited, and began attacking him for no reason. The victim says that Ford even bit him on the arm at one point, causing him to bleed.

Police say that Ford became ‘very combative’ while she was in a patrol car and when an officer attempted to restrain her, Ford allegedly spat in the officer’s face and kicked him in the legs. While on their way to the Ouachita Correctional Center, Ford repeatedly head-butted the cage inside the patrol car causing injury to herself. Police took her to a local hospital and when they took Ford out of the patrol vehicle, she again spat on the officer.

Ford has since been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She faces one count of Home Invasion, one count of Resisting an Officer, and three counts of Battery of a Police Officer (felony). She is being held without bond on the three felony charges.

