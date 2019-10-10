WMPD: Two men charged with attempted second degree murder after rap rivalry leads to drive-by shooting

WEST MONROE, La.- Two West Monroe men have been arrested after a person was injured during a drive-by shooting.

According to arrest reports, West Monroe Police received a call about shots being fired in the 300 block of Ludwig Avenue.

Witnesses on the scene claim that multiple people were inside a blue Nissan that drove down South 3rd Street several times. According to those witnesses, two people inside the vehicle started shooting at another group of people that were standing near the sidewalk.

One person was hit by a bullet and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Multiple bullets were shot into a nearby home also.

Witnesses say the vehicle then fled the scene and drove to the 500 block of Riverbend Drive.

Laderrick ‘Joe’ McGuire and Bryant ‘Toon’ Johnson. (Courtesy: OCC)

Witnesses say they could see the shooters and identified them as 21-year-old Bryant “Toon” Johnson and 20-year-old Laderrick “Joe” McGuire.

Police found Johnson, McGuire, and a juvenile inside the Riverbend Drive home. They also found the vehicle used in the shooting outside of the home.

Through investigation, police determined that Johnson and McGuire were in a feud with a rival rap music affiliate. Multiple threats online and in-person had been made prior to the shooting.