Wheelchair-bound woman dies in Thanksgiving Day fire

Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 62-year-old wheelchair-bound woman has died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reports the fire occurred about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in New Orleans.

Firefighters arrived and were told someone was possibly trapped inside one part of the single-story shotgun double. When they went inside, they found the woman near her front door. The New Orleans Fire Department says the woman died at the scene, likely of smoke inhalation.

The woman’s neighbors — two men, a woman and their two dogs — said fire alarms alerted them and allowed them to escape. They weren’t injured.

Initial reports show the electrical fire was caused by an overloaded power strip. A space heater had been plugged into it.

The fire is considered accidental.

Information from: The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.nola.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

