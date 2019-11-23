Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck and killed in Livingston Parish

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

HOLDEN, La., (KLFY) — A Holden man trying to cross La. 441 in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.

Jerry Schenk, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Troopers say he was struck by a northbound 1995 Buick LeSabre driven by Perry Schenk, 34, of Holden. The crash happened on La. 441 just north of La. 442 in Livingston Parish. Perry Schenk was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash. Toxicology results are pending on both men.

Troopers say they urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes. Troopers also reminded motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories