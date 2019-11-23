Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck and killed in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN, La., (KLFY) — A Holden man trying to cross La. 441 in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.

Jerry Schenk, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Troopers say he was struck by a northbound 1995 Buick LeSabre driven by Perry Schenk, 34, of Holden. The crash happened on La. 441 just north of La. 442 in Livingston Parish. Perry Schenk was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash. Toxicology results are pending on both men.

Troopers say they urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes. Troopers also reminded motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.