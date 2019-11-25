Westlake Officer fired, arrested on crystal meth possession

Live Now
Louisiana
WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a police officer has been arrested and accused of possessing crystal meth.

News outlets report 39-year-old Westlake Police Senior Cpl. Jason O’Rourke was charged Thursday with malfeasance, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police Chief Chris Wilrye says narcotics detectives received a tip that O’Rourke was possibly using and distributing crystal meth.

Detectives corroborated the tip and obtained a warrant to search O’Rourke’s home. Detectives say crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia were found during the search.

Wilrye says O’Rourke was fired immediately after his arrest.

O’Rourke worked for the Westlake Police Department for 10 years. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

