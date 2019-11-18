Website names Louisiana for second-worst roads in America

Louisiana was named second-worst in the nation for the state of its roads by a consumer website this week.

Consumeraffairs.com announced its rankings are based on four factors: 1) the amount of money spent per mile of road, 2) the number of crash fatalities in the state, 3) the percentage of total capital spending toward roads and 4) survey of over 1,400 people about road conditions.

The full list of the worst roads is as follows:

South Carolina Louisiana Hawaii Rhode Island Delaware Oklahoma West Virginia Mississippi New Mexico Michigan

The website stated data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and other federal agencies figured into the listing. In that data, it was reported that Louisiana spends $39/mile on its roads with 25% of our roads being described as “poor” and only 35% of our roads described as “good.”

Wyoming was named as the state with the best road system. Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Vermont, and Idaho rounded out the top 10. You can read their full rankings here.