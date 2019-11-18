Breaking News
Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Website names Louisiana for second-worst roads in America

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
Governor's 'Supplemental Reinvestment', surplus money will possibly go towards roads in Acadiana

Louisiana was named second-worst in the nation for the state of its roads by a consumer website this week.

Consumeraffairs.com announced its rankings are based on four factors: 1) the amount of money spent per mile of road, 2) the number of crash fatalities in the state, 3) the percentage of total capital spending toward roads and 4) survey of over 1,400 people about road conditions.

The full list of the worst roads is as follows:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Louisiana
  3. Hawaii
  4. Rhode Island
  5. Delaware
  6. Oklahoma
  7. West Virginia
  8. Mississippi
  9. New Mexico
  10. Michigan

The website stated data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and other federal agencies figured into the listing. In that data, it was reported that Louisiana spends $39/mile on its roads with 25% of our roads being described as “poor” and only 35% of our roads described as “good.”

Wyoming was named as the state with the best road system. Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Vermont, and Idaho rounded out the top 10. You can read their full rankings here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories