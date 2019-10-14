Volunteer Louisiana Seeks nominations for Champions of Service Volunteer Awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (Volunteer La.) – Volunteer Louisiana is currently seeking nominations for outstanding volunteers and national service members for its Champions of Service Awards. Nominations are open to any person, group, or business who has demonstrated compassion and dedication, leadership, and initiative, or innovation and creativity in addressing community challenges and serving others. Volunteer Louisiana will recognize one champion from each of the six geographic regions throughout the state as well as AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and corporate volunteer champions.

“Volunteerism shows the strength of Louisiana’s character and resilience of our spirit,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I am proud to help honor and celebrate the achievements of our service champions who are ordinary people doing extraordinary things for our state.”

Volunteer Louisiana, in its 26th year as the State Service Commission, presents this annual award as a way to highlight the legacy of national service and volunteerism in Louisiana.

“The Champions of Service Award is our highest Volunteer Recognition award,” said Judd Jeansonne, Executive Director of Volunteer Louisiana. “Volunteers and national service members provide valuable contributions to their communities and to the people of this great state.”

Volunteer Louisiana and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will host the annual Champions of Service Volunteer Recognition Gala in April 2020. Tickets and sponsorships will be available through the Volunteer Louisiana Foundation.

The Champions of Service nomination deadline is Friday, December 13, 2019, with winners announced in early February, 2020. For more information, visit Volunteer Louisiana’s Volunteerism Awards webpage.