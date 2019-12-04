Video shows two men trying to steal ATM, APSO searching for them

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office took to social media for the public’s help in identifying to people who attempted to steal an ATM from a Bancorp South Bank in Geismar on Monday morning.

APSO seeking information on two suspectsAscension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two unknown suspects who attempted to steal an ATM from the Bancorp South Bank on Highway 73 in Geismar around 3 a.m. Monday, December 2. The two suspects were unsuccessful in removing the ATM and abandoned the vehicle, a 2000 GMC Sierra. It was later learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Baton Rouge. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately. Posted by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

