VIDEO: Baton Rouge rapper killed in officer-involved shooting

AUSTIN, Tx. (KXAN) - A witness said footage he filmed during an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning near East Sixth Street shows a man running as shots are being fired in the background. You can hear multiple gunshots in the video.

Family identified the victim as Aquantis Griffin, a rapper from Baton Rouge.

Ahead of the shooting, there had been multiple fights outside an NBA YoungBoy concert at the Terminal 6 club at 302 E. Sixth St. around 12:21 a.m. The man who shot the video says he saw Griffin inside the concert.

The witness said he remembers hearing police and seeing everyone run. He said he saw Griffin running and officers shoot him.

Austin police said at least two people with guns fired multiple times behind the club. Officers on Sixth Street and Trinity Street approached the alley when they heard gunshots and said a man ran toward them with a gun in his hand. Assistant Chief Troy Gay said officers gave him multiple commands. Eight officers ended up firing weapons, and one fired a stun gun.

Witnesses who were on Sixth Street at the time said they saw the man, who was later shot, get kicked out of Terminal 6 for fighting with a couple of other men. Those same witnesses said they saw him take the argument outside.

The officers who fired, including the one who fired a stun gun, are all on administrative leave per department policy. They have between one and six years of service with APD.

KXAN reached out to APD for a comment about the video, but they said it would have to wait until Monday.