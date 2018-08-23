Louisiana

Vice President Pence meeting with WWII vets in New Orleans today

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 11:27 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 12:10 PM CDT

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -The Vice President of the United States will visit New Orleans Thursday. 

President Mike Pence will be at the World War II Museum to meet with veterans. 

Later in the afternoon he will attend a political event with Majority Whip Steve Scalise. 

His visit comes after he traveled to Texas to check on the recovery in the state nearly one year after Hurricane Harvey. 

