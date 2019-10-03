Vice President Mike Pence to rally Republicans for Louisiana governor’s race

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waits before a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(Greg Hilburn/The Advertiser)- Vice President Mike Pence is planning to headline a rally in Louisiana Saturday asking voters to support one of the top two Republican candidates in the Louisiana governor’s race, sources within the state’s congressional delegation confirmed.

Final details are being worked out for the rally, but the target time is 1 p.m. and will likely be somewhere on the Northshore near New Orleans.

Pence isn’t expected to endorse either Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham or Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, but will implore voters to oust Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards by picking one of them in the Oct. 12 election.

Edwards in the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.

