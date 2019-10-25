Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

VETERANS DAY WEEKEND: Free to the public visitation of the nation’s traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: War Memorial Civic Center)

DERIDDER, La. (War Memorial Civic Center)- The Moving Wall, the nation’s traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display next to the historic War Memorial Civic Center located at 250 West 7th Street, in DeRidder, La. during Veterans Day Weekend.

The Moving Wall will open with a brief ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on November 7 and will remain open 24 hours per day through November 11. The display of the wall is to honor Vietnam Veterans who gave their lives and their families will be recognized for their sacrifice. There are currently 58,307 names on The Moving Wall, 887 are from Louisiana including eight from Beauregard Parish.

This honored visit is being sponsored/hosted by the War Memorial Civic center Board of Directors in collaboration with the City of DeRidder-City Hall, DeRidder Fire Department, DeRidder Police Department, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Beauregard Parish Police Jury and volunteers/businesses from the community.

In 1982 John Devitt, a former helicopter door gunner, and Army veteran visited Washington. D.C. for the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and to participate in the National Salute to Vietnam Veterans. Devitt, founder and chairman of The Moving Wall and the Vietnam Combat Veterans, Ltd., wanted to capture the spirit he felt at the Washington D.C. memorial and share it with people who couldn’t travel there to see the monument.

In 1983, he and some friends spent 22 months and about $28,000 in donations to build his original Plexiglas replica of the memorial. The replica wall is half the size of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Memorial and measures 253 feet in length. The replica is now constructed of aluminum with the names silk-screened upon black panels. The replica of the Vietnam Memorial cost approximately $60,000 in donations.

The Moving Wall will be open to the public and no admission fee will be charged to visit. The DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sherriff’s Office will be on-site security each night.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or sponsor this event should contact Faith Scott, War Memorial Civic Center Director, at (337)463-7212 Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. or email directorwmcc@gmail.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories