US postal worker shot to death in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A U.S. postal worker has been shot to death in a northern Louisiana city.

Shreveport police tell KTBS-TV that the shooting happened Saturday morning in a residential area.

Police say the man was shot in the upper body multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Caddo Parish coroner’s office did not immediately release the name of the postal worker.

Police were questioning several witnesses, and the Shreveport Times reported that a postal inspector also was investigating.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now