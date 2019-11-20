Live Now
UPDATE: State OMV locations to remain closed Wednesday due to cyber attack

Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. -Due to continued efforts to restore network and online services, statewide OMV locations will remain closed Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services have worked continuously since the beginning of the incident making progress to ensure all public systems are operational and ready for full service. 

As electronic services are restored and tested for full operational capabilities, office openings will be evaluated and announced to the public, the department said.

