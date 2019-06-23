UPDATE: Police make arrest in killing of Louisiana postal worker

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) —

UPDATE: Police in northern Louisiana said a man has been arrested for shooting and killing a postal worker.

Shreveport police said Saturday that Michael Gentry, 32, is being held in the city jail on one count of second degree murder.

Bond was set at $250,000.

Investigators believe Gentry shot Antonio Williams, 52, as he was bringing mail to the home.

Investigators said there does not appear to have been a dispute between the two men prior to the shooting.

Williams was shot in his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died a short time later.

Shreveport police said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the FBI; and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in the investigation.

ORIGINAL: A U.S. postal worker has been shot to death in a northern Louisiana city.

Shreveport police tell KTBS-TV that the shooting happened Saturday morning in a residential area.

Police say the man was shot in the upper body multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Caddo Parish coroner’s office did not immediately release the name of the postal worker.

Police were questioning several witnesses, and the Shreveport Times reported that a postal inspector also was investigating.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

