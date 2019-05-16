UPDATE: Missing man's body found, one person in custody in Morgan City
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The body of a man reported missing out of Terrebonne Parish has been recovered after police detained a man found driving his truck.
Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of Kirby Courteaux Jr. when he was reported missing by family members on May 11.
On May 15, deputies spotted Courteaux’s truck driving down Island Road. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver sped off.
During the chase, the driver drove the truck off of the highway into a wooded area in the 2300 block of Highway 665 and abandoned it.
Terrebone Parish Sheriff’s deputies, detectives, and K-9s chased the suspect and detained him. The driver has been identified as Terance Dupre, 22. He was transported to the sheriff’s office, where the investigation continued.
Detectives later discovered that Courteaux was killed in Lafourche Parish. His body was recovered in Morgan City.
The Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Offices, along with Morgan City Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Deupre remains in custody for questioning. No arrests have been made.
