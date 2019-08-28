UPDATE: I-10 West on Basin Bridge cleared and open following Monday’s deadly crash

UPDATE: The westbound lane of Interstate 10 is now open, State Police said.

ORIGINAL: There is some good news for motorists who use I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

A deadly crash happened on I-10 West at mile marker 124.5 on Monday.

I-10 West remains closed at Mile Marker 125 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) due to recovery operations. Traffic is being diverted at LA 415 North (Lobdell) to US 190 West. Congestion is approaching LA 1 (Port Allen). — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) August 28, 2019

The Louisiana State Police released this I-10 Traffic Advisory Update: