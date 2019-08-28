UPDATE: I-10 West on Basin Bridge cleared and open following Monday’s deadly crash

UPDATE: The westbound lane of Interstate 10 is now open, State Police said.
ORIGINAL: There is some good news for motorists who use I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge.
A deadly crash happened on I-10 West at mile marker 124.5 on Monday.
The Louisiana State Police released this I-10 Traffic Advisory Update:
The I-10 West travel lanes remain closed, but crews have removed the debris from the crash. Troopers are on scene monitoring the progress and will give updates while LA DOTD inspects the interstate. We will also update www.511la.org as information is available.