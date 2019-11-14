Live Now
Update: Coast Guard ends search for person in water near Empire, Louisiana

Louisiana
The Coast Guard says it has ended its search for a person in the water near Empire, Louisiana.

Coast Guard crews searched over 1,761 square-nautical miles for over 31 hours but were unable to locate the missing man.

“Suspending a search is never easy and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the missing person during this difficult time,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our multiple crews from various units and agencies searched diligently but, regrettably, were unable to locate the missing man.”

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday of a sunken vessel approximately six nautical miles southwest of Empire, Louisiana.

The man’s boat was found sunk in the vicinity of Shell Island Bay, Louisiana.

