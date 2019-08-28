UPDATE: Arrest details for West Monroe man charged with 50 counts of Child Pornography released

UPDATE (8/28/19) : The arrest of a 24-year-old West Monroe man on 50 counts of Child Pornography was the result of a 9-month long investigation.

According to court documents, the investigation into Matthew Aaron lewis began on December 5, 2018, when Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received several Cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about the possible distribution of child pornography.

The report stated that a Microsoft Onedrive user posted numerous child pornography images on November 5, 2018.

Investigators were able to identify the IP address used to upload the images.

Through subpoenaed information, investigators were able to determine the residence where the IP address was being used.

On August 26, 2019, Special Agents executed a search warrant at Lewis’ home. Agents found 10 images of child pornography on Lewis’ laptop and an additional 50+ images on Lewis’ cell phone.

Lewis later admitted to intentionally downloading and saving the images.

ORIGINAL (8/27/19) : WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

24-year-old Matthew Aaron Lewis was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Monday, August 26.

Lewis is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The specifics of Lewis’ arrest and charges have not been released at this time.

