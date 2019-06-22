Unrestrained driver killed on LA 437 in St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON, La.- Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L called to a serious injury crash on on LA 437 near Playmakers Rd. in St. Tammany Parish Friday night, that claimed the life of Eric Jason Quave, 42, of Bogalusa.

Upon investigation Troopers found that the crash occured Quave was driving northnound on LA 437 in a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

As Quave’s vehicle entered a right curve, his vehicle merged into the southbound lane and went into a ditch on the southbound side of the roadway. After entering the ditch, Quave’s vehicle hit an embankment and overturned.

Quave, at this was ejected from his vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance in critical condition.

Quave’s died from his injuries shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for scientific analysis.

