Two Sulphur residents die in car crash

CALCASIEU PARISH– After a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, two Sulphur residents have died.

Louisiana State Police Troop D were called to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, on Louisiana Highway 108 at Louisiana Highway 27.

Upon investigation it was found that a 2019 Kia Rio was traveling east on LA 108 when the driver, Billy J. Cornes, 43, of Sulphur, failed to yield while turning left onto LA 27.

The crash happened when Cornes turned into the path of a 2014 Ford F-150 that was travelling westbound, troopers said.

Cornes and his passenger, 36-year-old Danielle R. Cornes, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150 was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.