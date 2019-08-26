Two inmates who escaped from Morehouse Detention Center have been captured in Texas

UPDATE: Authorities say two inmates who escaped from the Morehouse Parish Detention Center have been captured in Texas.

The inmates escaped the detention center Monday around 10:45 a.m, according to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The facility is located in Collinston, Louisiana.

The escapees were identified as 27-year-old Antoine Massey and 35-year-old Trey Westley.

No other details are available at this time.



ORIGINAL: MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two escaped inmates from the Morehouse Parish Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, 27-year-old Antoine Massey and 35-year-old Treg Westley escaped from the facility at approximately 10:15 AM on Monday, August 26.

Deputies do not believe the pair is in the immediate area of the facility at this time and they are not considered to be armed.