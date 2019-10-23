Two dozen students arrested after fight at Tangipahoa Parish school

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: A view of “Handcuffs” by Ai Weiwei at the UNITAS 2nd annual gala against human trafficking at Capitale on September 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

INDEPENDENCE, LA (WGNO) – On Tuesday, 26 students from Independence High School were arrested for fighting.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that the students involved were charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace by fighting.

However, school officials will determine if or what consequences they will face, and if and when they may return to school.

The school was subsequently placed on “lock down” which means minimal to restrictive movement on the school’s campus simply for the safety and protection of all students, facility, and staff members.

Additional sheriff’s deputies are present on the school’s campus today strictly for precautionary measures.

The TPSO would also like to thank all of the parents/guardians involved for their patience and cooperation during this investigation.

Independence High School

