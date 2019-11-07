Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trump’s Keep America Great Again rally comes to Monroe ahead of runoff

Louisiana

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KLFY)- President Donald Trump held a Keep America Great campaign rally tonight ahead of Louisiana’s gubernatorial election on Saturday.
President Trump returned to Louisiana tonight with a strong message to voters- replace Governor John Bel Edwards by voting for Eddie Rispone.


The Republican challenger has compared himself to the president throughout his campaign.

Thousands packed the Monroe Civic Center here, and they were all wondering what the president would have to say this time on his visit to Louisiana.
“Is there any place you woulds rather be than at a Trump rally on a beautiful, wonderful evening in Louisiana?”

The arena was standing room only and the man at the center of it all is pushing Louisiana to vote early.

“Right now Louisiana can send the radical left a message they can never ignore,” Trump said.

The president covered the national politics, but also zeroed in on state issues like crime, car insurance and job loss.
He said a solution is replacing Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards with Eddie Rispone.


“He’s really a business legend, and he’s going to put that to work for you. Eddie Rispone please come up,” he said. “We can do that with your vote.”

Many other of Louisiana’s political leaders took the stage all echoing the president’s message.
The president even said he’s returning to Louisiana the Thursday before election day.

“The next step to victory begins in your state, and it begins with you.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories