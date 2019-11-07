Trump’s Keep America Great Again rally comes to Monroe ahead of runoff

MONROE, La. (KLFY)- President Donald Trump held a Keep America Great campaign rally tonight ahead of Louisiana’s gubernatorial election on Saturday.

President Trump returned to Louisiana tonight with a strong message to voters- replace Governor John Bel Edwards by voting for Eddie Rispone.



The Republican challenger has compared himself to the president throughout his campaign.

Thousands packed the Monroe Civic Center here, and they were all wondering what the president would have to say this time on his visit to Louisiana.

“Is there any place you woulds rather be than at a Trump rally on a beautiful, wonderful evening in Louisiana?”

The arena was standing room only and the man at the center of it all is pushing Louisiana to vote early.



“Right now Louisiana can send the radical left a message they can never ignore,” Trump said.

The president covered the national politics, but also zeroed in on state issues like crime, car insurance and job loss.

He said a solution is replacing Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards with Eddie Rispone.



“He’s really a business legend, and he’s going to put that to work for you. Eddie Rispone please come up,” he said. “We can do that with your vote.”

Many other of Louisiana’s political leaders took the stage all echoing the president’s message.

The president even said he’s returning to Louisiana the Thursday before election day.

“The next step to victory begins in your state, and it begins with you.”