Trump taps Louisiana native as next Energy Secretary

President Donald Trump has selected Louisiana native, Dan Brouillette, as the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.

Brouillette, who is originally from Paincourtville in Assumption Parish, is currently the deputy secretary of energy and will succeed outgoing Secretary Rick Perry once the Senate confirms his appointment.

Brouillette has worked with Perry since 2017.

He also worked under President George W. Bush as assistance secretary.

“Dan Brouillette understands the relationship between energy policy and the overall economy. Louisiana workers depend on thought-through energy policy. Mr. Brouillette’s experience will serve the country well as the United States pursues energy dominance and energy deployment,” said Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy, chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Energy.

Brouillette was chief of staff for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce under former U.S. Rep. Billy Tauzin. He also served as a member of Louisiana’s State Mineral and Energy Board.

Brouillette is also an Army veteran. He has also worked in the private sector as a vice president at Ford Motor Company and the head of public policy and senior vice president at United Services Automobile Association (USAA).

President Trump tweeted about the appointment on Oct. 18.