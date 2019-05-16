Top La. baby names of 2018 announced

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donnie Ray Jones / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

(WAFB) - Top baby names for 2018 are in!

On Thursday, May 16, the Social Security Administration announced 2018′s top baby names. In Louisiana, Noah took the top spot for boy names, while Ava came in first for girls. Nationally, Liam was the most popular boy name, while Emma was the top girl name. Louisiana’s top names, Noah and Ava, came in No. 2 and No. 3 nationally.

2018 TOP BOY NAMES IN LOUISIANA

Noah Liam Elijah James William Mason John Luke Wyatt Oliver

2018 TOP GIRL NAMES IN LOUISIANA

Ava Olivia Emma Amelia Harper Avery Charlotte Sophia Isabella Lillian

