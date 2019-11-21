Tickets to top New Orleans sporting events could be yours for about 35 cents each!

Breaking News
by: WGNO WEB DESK

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 08: General view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to the Allstate BCS Championship on January 8, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation works to promote and attract the biggest sporting events in New Orleans.

Thanks to the group’s Premier Season Ticket fundraiser, you could see the biggest of the games.

For a $100 dollar entry, you’ll have a chance at winning an incredible selection of seats.  They are:

  • New Orleans Saints 2020 Regular Season Home Games
  • New Orleans Pelicans 2020-2021 Regular Season Home Games
  • 2020 College Football National Championship Game
  • 2020 Women’s Final Four Games
  • LSU Tigers Football 2020 Season Home Games
  • LSU Tigers Baseball 2020 Season Home Games
  • LSU Tigers Men’s Basketball 2020 Season Home Games
  • Tulane Green Wave Football 2020 Season Home Games
  • Tulane Green Wave Basketball 2020-2021 Season Home Games
  • Tulane Green Wave Baseball 2020 Season Home Games
  • 2020 Zurich Classic (4 days, 18th Green VIP)
  • 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

A total of 1,500 tickets will be sold.  The website to buy your chance is gnosports.com/win.  You can enter by clicking here. 

If you win, each ticket will have costs you about 35 cents!

The winner will be announced during the third quarter of the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on December 21.  The approximate time for the raffle winner announcement is 9:00 that night.

