The Latest: Louisiana Secretary of State race

The latest on the Louisiana Secretary of State election

8: 35 p.m.

It seems Louisiana’s Republican incumbent secretary of state will keep his position.

John Couvillon of JMC Analytics & Polling says Kyle Ardoin is the projected winner.

Ardoin went into a runoff with Democrat “Gwen” Collins-Greenup.

7: 45 p.m.

It a second match-up between Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Businesswoman Gwen Collins-Greenup.

Ardoin, a Republican, was first elected in 2018 after serving on an interim basis following the May 2018 resignation of Tom Schedler.

Gwen Collins-Greenup, a small business owner from Clinton, ran a grassroots campaign that propelled her to a closer race in 2018 with Ardoin than was expected.

She previously worked in government as a legal secretary with the Louisiana Department of Labor, a deputy clerk with the East Feliciana Parish Clerk of Court and in Baton Rouge City Court.