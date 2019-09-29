Texas woman killed in Calcasieu Parish crash

Vinton, LA – Olivia W. Wilson, 45, of Orange, Texas died Friday following a a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 109 near Wimberly Drive in Calcasieu Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded the crash shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Upon investigation it was found that a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on LA Hwy 109 when the driver failed to yield while turning left into a private drive. While turning the the Chevrolet drove into the path of a 2010 Nissan Versa heading southbound that resulted in the crash.

Wilson was seat belted in the front passenger seat during the crash in which she received moderate injuries that she later died from at a local hospital.

Both drivers and the other passenger of the Nissan were also all seat belted during the crash.

Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time.