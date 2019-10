A man was wanted in connection with a double homicide in Houston was arrested in Lake Charles.

Louisiana State Police say its criminal division in Lake Charles was asked to help find 46-year-old Reymundo Luis Valdez.

Troopers say they were able to find Valdez at a casino.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

State Police say Valdez is awaiting extradition back to Texas.