Teens arrested for fire at behavioral health facility

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old have been arrested for setting a fire at the juvenile behavioral health facility where they were being treated.

The 17-year-old, a male was booked into the Morehouse Parish jail on one count of principal to aggravated arson while the 15-year-old, a male was booked into the Green Oaks Juvenile detention facility on one count of aggravated arson.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, it happened October 28 at the Cypress Grove Behavioral Health Facility in the 4600 block of Eugene Ware Road.

Almost 30 occupants were in the facility at the time of the fire, LOSFM said.

After assessing the scene, deputies located a small pile of burned debris in the room where the two teens were assigned and deemed the fire as intentionally set.

Additional evidence obtained revealed one teen provided the means to set the fire while the other committed the act of setting the fire, LOSFM said.

Both were then placed under arrest.