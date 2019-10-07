Teen dragged 30 feet and ran over after verbal altercation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Two women have been arrested after a verbal altercation turned violent Friday.

According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office, two women, Stephanie Sharp and Brittany Camel, arrived at a trailer park located at 14740 Florida Boulevard where they engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with several people on Friday, Oct. 4.

Deputies say a 15-year-old girl was held by her hair alongside a vehicle driven by Camel and dragged approximately 30 feet. Once she was released, Camel allegedly turned the vehicle around and ran over the girl before fleeing the park.

Both Sharp and Camel told deputies the victim held on to the side of the vehicle and was subsequently dragged. Camel said when she turned the vehicle to leave the trailer park, the teen stepped in front of her car and was struck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with multiple bone fractures to her chest and pelvic area and internal bleeding.

Sharp and Camel are both facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and hit and run.