Teen arrested for murder in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested for murder in Lake Charles.

According the police, the teen was arrested after a shooting on Sunday in the 500 block of Reid Street.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, later identified as 23-year-old Kendal Mose, had been shot. The suspect in the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Based on information gathered at the scene and witnesses, officers located the suspect in the vehicle in the 1600 block of St. John Street about an hour after the shooting.

The teenage suspect has been charged with second degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, and illegal possession of handgun by a juvenile.

