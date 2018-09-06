Louisiana

Swastika graffiti spotted on Mandeville synagogue

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 01:22 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 01:23 PM CDT

MANDEVILLE, La. (WWL-TV)-- Members of a Mandeville synagogue were greeted Thursday with anti-Semitic symbols spray-painted on a back wall of the building, something authorities were investigating as a potential hate crime.

The graffiti at the Northshore Jewish Congregation, 1403 N. Causeway Blvd., was reported Wednesday afternoon, said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker.

A photo of the graffiti showed swastika symbols in red and black, and the words "synagogue of Satan 14/88" appear as well.

Sticker said it was not clear when the spray-painting happened and that there was no surveillance footage. Sticker said it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The congregation is set to meet about the issue Wednesday evening.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center