Suspect in BR civil rights activist’s death indicted on murder charge

Louisiana

by: Tyler Waggenspack

Posted: / Updated:
Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The man accused of killing a well-known Baton Rouge civil rights activist has been indicted on a murder count.

Ron Jermaine Bell was officially charged with second-degree murder Wednesday morning in court for the death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

Joseph died back in July after her body was found in the trunk of a car off North 20th Street in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner at that time said Joseph died from suffocation.

Joseph was an outspoken advocate for African-American rights, and even founded the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum in Baton Rouge.

Bell was a tenant of Joseph’s. BRPD believe the motive in her killing was the fact Bell was behind his rent payments.

If convicted, Bell could face a mandatory life sentence in prison.

