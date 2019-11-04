Live Now
Sulphur woman charged with cruelty to juveniles

Louisiana
Monica Juarez (CPSO)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A Sulphur woman is accused of injuring a 12-year-old victim during an argument, authorities said.

On October 31, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Sulphur in reference to cruelty to juveniles.

When deputies arrived they spoke with the 12-year-old alleged victim who said her mother, Monica Juarez, 34, reportedly “hit her in the forehead with her fist during an argument.”

Deputies reported seeing a “raised knot” on the victim’s head. 

When detectives spoke with Juarez, she reportedly admitted there was an verbal that turned into a physical altercation between her and the victim. 

Juarez also reportedly told detectives she pulled the girl’s hair during the altercation. 

She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She was released the following day on a $1,500 bond.

   

