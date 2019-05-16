Stomach virus strikes Louisiana school; 150 students sick

BRUSLY, La.(WWL-TV) — About 150 elementary students and 20 teachers were not in class Wednesday after a stomach virus spread through a Louisiana elementary school.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that cleaning crews scrubbed the entirety of Brusly Elementary School Wednesday night to combat the highly contagious virus.

The television station reports the virus may have spread during a school event earlier in the week.

The school was set to close for summer vacation next week. Classes will resume Thursday.

