Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Statement from Senator John Kennedy on Gov. John Bel Edwards re-election victory

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
636283048754546850-John-Kennedy_1542380554636.jpg

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) issued the following statement Sunday on Saturday’s gubernatorial election results in his home state.

Incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards won in a competitive election against businessman Eddie Rispone, who conceded Saturday night. 

“I’d like to congratulate Gov. Edwards on his re-election.  We may not always agree, but we will continue working together on important issues, including coastal restoration and opioid addiction.  At the end of the day, Louisiana families come first.”

In past weeks, Kennedy has appeared on stage during political rallies with President Donald Trump, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, and Congressman Steve Scalise who all endorsed Rispone.

  “I’d also like to congratulate Eddie Rispone on running a good race.  He has great ideas for moving this state forward.  He can be proud of the conversations he started, and the race he and Linda ran.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories