State to receive $101.33 million through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act

Louisiana
WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced Thursday that the State of Louisiana will receive $101.33 million through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA), which directs a percentage of Gulf energy revenues and disbursements back to Louisiana.  

This funding will support conservation efforts and coastal restoration in Louisiana bringing new jobs to the state, Kennedy’s office said.

Louisiana’s coast fuels the economy through tourism, fishing, hunting and other industries that “can’t survive without a healthy coastline,” the senator’s office said in the statement Thursday.

Gulf energy production continues to increase driving American energy independence and generating more revenue for the country.  As these revenues increase, it’s vital that Louisiana receives a greater revenue share to invest back into coastal restoration. 

Sen. Kennedy cosponsored the COASTAL Act of 2019 that will increase energy revenue sharing for Gulf states by eliminating the GOMESA revenue sharing cap. 

