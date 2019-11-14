State Police: New Orleans resident accused of posing as handicapped man to get home heath care for sexual purposes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)- State Police have arrested a suspect accused of posing as a handicapped man for sexual pleasure.

Rutledge “Rory” Deas, 29, faces 10 counts of sexual battery and human trafficking (labor) and one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Troopers’ investigation revealed that Deas reportedly used social media advertisements to obtain home health care for his mentally and physically handicapped 18 year old brother named “Cory.”

Upon arranging for a home health care provider, Deas would allegedly then pose as “Cory” while “allowing the care provider to change his adult diaper and obtain sexual arousal under the false pretenses of being handicapped,” State Police Troop B said in a statement.

After providing home care on at least 10 separate occasions, the victim became increasingly suspicious of Deas’ behavior and subsequently discovered “Cory” was actually Deas posing as his fictitious handicapped brother, investigators said.

LSP Investigators Deas into custody at his New Orleans residence without incident on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional victims anticipated, authorities said.

Anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas is urged to contact LSP detectives at (504) 310-7000.