State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La.– Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) on Saturday to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers.

Upon investigation, it was found that LCPD officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Tulip Street in Lake Charles shortly before noon.

When officers arrived at the home 45-year-old Kerry Van-Buren was at the home. Van-Buren went it to his vehicle as the officers on the scene were investigating, and hit a LCPD patrol vehicle as he attempted to flee the scene. Which led to an LCPD officer firing his firearm striking Van-Buren.

He was then transported to a local hospital in the area, with non-life threatening injuries and later released. Following his release, he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges related to the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.