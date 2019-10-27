Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Lake Charles

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
crime-scene_42430

Lake Charles, La.–  Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) on Saturday to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers.

Upon investigation, it was found that LCPD officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Tulip Street in Lake Charles shortly before noon.

When officers arrived at the home 45-year-old Kerry Van-Buren was at the home. Van-Buren went it to his vehicle as the officers on the scene were investigating, and hit a LCPD patrol vehicle as he attempted to flee the scene. Which led to an LCPD officer firing his firearm striking Van-Buren.

He was then transported to a local hospital in the area, with non-life threatening injuries and later released. Following his release, he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges related to the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories