State Police: Greater Lafourche Port commissioner killed in crash

Louisiana
Perry Gisclair (Houma Today)

GALLIANO, La. (AP) – A Louisiana port official has died after an SUV hit the farm tractor he was driving on a highway, throwing him to the street.

Louisiana State Police say in a news release that 70-year-old Perry Gisclair of Cut Off died at a hospital after the crash on Thursday.

The Daily Comet reports that Gisclair had served on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission since 2007 and had just been reelected.

Police say 34-year-old Julien Hebert of Galliano was driving the 2011 Chevrolet HHR that hit Gisclair’s tractor from behind on Louisiana Highway 3235 in Galliano. He was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The police statement Thursday said the accident was still being investigated.

