State Police: Arrest made in 2004 missing person case

RUSTON, La. – (8/21/19) A joint investigation between the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a suspect from a 2004 missing person investigation.

In July of 2004, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after the family of Cheryl Williams reported her missing. During the course of the investigation, 70-year-old Lonnie Frazier Jr. of Ruston was developed as a person of interest.

At the time of the original investigation, sufficient evidence was not found to warrant an arrest.

Earlier this year, Louisiana State Police Detectives began a joint investigation with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office into the 2004 case. As a result of the joint investigation, information was developed which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Frazier for second-degree murder.

On August 21, 2019, Frazier was arrested and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a bond of $1,000,000.