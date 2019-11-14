St. Tammany deputies wrangle pig blocking morning traffic

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WDSU)- St. Tammany deputies were dispatched to a unique traffic situation Thursday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of deputies wrangling a pig that was blocking traffic on Highway 1082.

The post read:

“Deputy Poche and Cpl. Schilling got called out this morning to ‘catch a pig’ that was causing some traffic issues on Highway 1082 at Thornhill Road.”

The deputies successfully caught the pig, and the traffic congestion was cleared in the area.